This Day in Sports: April 5th, 2014

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A walk-off win is arguably one of the most exciting events sports has to offer.

Those in attendance at Foster Field witnessed the exciting feat on April 5, 2014 when the Angelo State Rams defeated the Cameron Aggies in stunning fashion, winning 7-6 and taking the series.

The Rams and Aggies entered the bottom of the ninth tied 6-6. Senior infielder Christian Summers got things going for ASU with a leadoff double.

Junior outfielder Brett David then laid down a sacrifice bunt that was airmailed down the left-field line by Cameron’s junior pitcher Josh Neilson. Summers reacted to the error and rounded third to give the Rams the win.

The win marked Angelo State’s fourth walk-off in its last eight games. However, the Rams finished the year 27-26 overall, 15-20 in the Lone Star Conference and missed out on the postseason.

More Stories for you

• Belles Coach Travis Scott: ‘we were getting ready to take off on a good run’

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Softball is adjusting to their season coming to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak….

• This Day in Sports: April 4th, 2012

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One Angelo State coach reached a milestone on this day eight years ago. Watch the video above to f…

• Rams expect hefty reload for next season

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State baseball team was ranked number 1 when the NCAA cancelled the remainder of spring sports…

• Rams Head Coach Jeff Girsch: ‘There is some silver lining in this’

SAN ANGELO–Since the spring season for Angelo State Athletics came to a halt due to COVID-19, it’s been a major…

• Angelo State football adjusts to coronavirus obstacles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams were five practices into spring ball before having to hang up the pads due t…

• Jarryd Taylor hired as next Ozona head football coach, athletic director

OZONA– The Ozona Lions knew coming into the 2020 football season that they would be under the direction of a new head…