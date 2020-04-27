This Day in Sports: April 26th, 2012

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2012 was an extremely successful season for the Angelo State softball team. The Belles finished 48-11 overall and captured the Lone Star Conference regular season title with a 23-4 conference record.

Angelo State’s dominant season all came to fruition at the LSC Awards Banquet on April 26. 2012.

15 Belles captured conference awards, including a sweep of LSC Player of the Year, LSC Pitcher of the Year, LSC Newcomer of the Year and LSC Coach of the Year. ASU also placed four on the All-LSC First Team, three on the Second Team and one on the Third Team.

The Belles had three players earn Golden Glove Awards for their efforts in the field.

2012 Lone Star Conference Award Recipients:

LSC Player of the Year: Elsamartina Alpo (senior, third baseman)

LSC Pitcher of the Year: Claire Molina (senior, pitcher)

LSC Newcomer of the Year: April Breshears (junior, first baseman)

LSC Coach of the Year: Travis Scott

All-LSC First Team: Claire Molina, Kacie Easley (junior, catcher), DeeshanaLynn Tafiti (senior, second baseman), Elamartina Apo

All-LSC Second Team: Morgan Spearman, April Breshears, Mary KAye McKay (sophomore, pitcher)

All-LSC Third Team: Carly Peters (sophomore, designated player)

2012 LSC Softball Golden Glove Awards: Kacie Easley, DeeshanaLynn Tafiti, Chelsey Walters (junior, shortstop)

Angelo State’s 2012 season ended in the South Central Super Regional Tournament.