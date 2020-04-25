This Day in Sports: April 25th, 2015

Rams sweep Javelinas, pull within one game of conference lead

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams swept conference-leading Texas A&M-Kingsville to pull within one game of first place entering the final weekend of the regular season in 2015.

Angelo State Head Coach Kevin Brooks also surpassed the 400-win mark.

The Rams went on to finish third in the Lone Star Conference (21-14) before losing in the NCAA Division II Baseball National Finals.

