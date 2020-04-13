This Day in Sports: April 12th, 2015

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State versus Tarleton State rivalry has come to a sudden end with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down sports for the rest of spring.

Tarleton State is jumping to NCAA Division I and joining the Western Athletic Conference in the fall, which means no more classic Rams-Texans Lone Star Conference matchups.

Luckily, we have “This Day in Sports” to remind us of the thrilling moments in Angelo State Athletics, and April 12th, 2015 delivers one of those moments on a natural grass Foster Field.

FUN FACT: Angelo State took ownership of Foster Field at 1st Community Federal Credit Union Stadium in 2014 and ASU alumnus Lloyd Norris donated $1.25 million to fund renovations following the 2015 season, which included turfing the field. For his donation to the stadium project, Norris has his name permanently emblazoned on the “Norris Diamond” artificial turf.

No. 23 Angelo State hosted Tarleton State in a weekend series finale, a win would bring home the season series for the Rams. ASU struggled offensively the day before, but bounced back with an 11-hit game including two home runs from senior fielder Derek Tyner. Senior pitcher Miles Gully started on the mound for Angelo State, but it was junior pitcher Dillon Becker who shined on the rubber in his 19th relief appearance of the season.

Becker, who went 8-2 with five saves in 2015, heard his named called in the first inning and went on to allow only two hits and one run in five-and-two-thirds innings.

ASU won four of the seven matchups against Tarleton State that year.

The 2015 season was a home run for the Rams and is considered one of the most successful seasons in program history. Angelo State finished 42-18 overall and 21-14 in LSC action before losing to Henderson State in the NCAA Division II Baseball National Finals.

