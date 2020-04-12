This Day in Sports: April 11th, 2010

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State track and field teams displayed pure dominance on April 11, 2010 at the 38th annual ASU/David Noble Relays as both the Belles and Rams claimed the team titles.

The Belles won 12 events and secured first place with 271 points, which more than doubled second place finisher Texas A&M-Kingsville (108) while the Rams locked up first on the men’s side with 208 points.

Women’s Final Standings:

Angelo State (271 points) Texas A&M-Kingsville (108) Tarleton State (95)

Men’s Final Standings:

Angelo State (208 points) Tarleton State (145) Texas A&M-Kingsville (99)

The Belles won 12 events en route to their team title behind a strong performance from senior Aisha Adams.

On the other side, the Rams captured 11 events.

FULL RESULTS: https://angelosports.com/news/2010/4/11/45858.aspx

