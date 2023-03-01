SAN ANGELO, Texas — Against all the adversity this season, the Angelo State Belles have grabbed their share of the LSC West Division title while picking up the number two seed going into the Lone Star Conference tournament, all while under second year head coach, Alesha Ellis.

“We’re just really happy to be in the position we are. This team has grown both on and off the floor. Our chemistry has gotten greater, and I think that’s a result of what’s happening right now,” said Belle’s head coach, Alesha Ellis. “But I am super proud of these kids and the way that they have bought into our program, and it’s like a proud parent just to see them grow on the floor and just get better at each position. It makes you happy, and it does make them happy too.”

With this young team, underclassmen like Landry Morrow have stepped up and actively played a key part on this team.

“Finding out that we were the second seed, and you know, we had a good shot. I think it really lifted us up a little bit, kind of gave us more confidence, gave us more momentum going into this week and this tournament, so I think we got a good spot,” Freshman guard Landry Morrow, said.

What is the mindset going into the tournament for this team? They are sticking to what they know and have done all year, cleaning things up and taking it one game at a time.

“You know, I think the next thing is just to take one game at a time. This isn’t the time to be changing a lot. We’re going to fine tune everything that we believe in, and we’re going to work hard. That’s what each one of these players are here for, and that’s why we like them and we love them is because they work hard everyday,” said Ellis.

From the beginning of the season to now, the goal has been the same for this Belle’s team. Winning championships, one game at a time.

“They have the same goal in mind, and that’s to win championships and that’s what we are set out to do at this point,” said Ellis. “We’re going to do everything that we can, to make that happen and give it our best effort.”

Going into the first round match-up on Thursday against seven seed, Cameron, the Belles are focusing on their defensive game and confidence when it comes to taking those open shots.

“We’re really focusing on our defense, just making sure we find our principles, know our principles and we know what we are doing just all together,” Morrow said.

“You know, I’m hoping we go in with a chop on our shoulder into that game. I know that we have what it takes to beat that team. We just got to make all the pieces to the puzzle fit and we’ve gotta go in with that confidence,” said Ellis.