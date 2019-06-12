Texas Tech’s Matt Wells Stresses Importance of Angelo Football Clinic

Day two of the annual Angelo Football Clinic at the Junell Center featured a variety of coaches, including two Big 12 names. One of them being Texas Tech Head Coach, Matt Wells.

Wells took over the coaching duties at Texas Tech in November 2018 after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury. He spent six seasons as the head coach of Utah State prior to Texas Tech.

Coach Wells spoke highly of the clinic and the importance of it to his program.

“It’s a staple to me in the calender.” Wells said. “It’s a staple for high school, and should be for college coaches. It certainly is for us at Texas Tech, to be here. To share, to share ideas”

Former Central Quarterback Maverick McIvor will head to Lubbock next fall to join the Red Raiders. He will also join another former Bobcat, Eli Howard.

“Recruiting for us, in the State of Texas, starts in Lubbock and West Texas,” Coach Well said. “There is a ton of talent. Really good High School coaches.”

Texas Tech begins their 2019 season at home to host Montana State at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31st at Jones AT&T Stadium.