Team Texas Wins WtxBC Small School All Star Boys Game
SAN ANGELO, Texas - The 7th Annual West Texas Basketball Coaches Association All Star Games took place at the Junell Center on Sunday.
The day tipped off with the Small School Boys game, featuring athletes from 1A-3A schools, and small private schools.
More Stories
-
The seventh Annual West Texas Basketball Coaches Association All Star…
-
The seventh Annual West Texas Basketball Coaches Association All…
-
The Central
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.