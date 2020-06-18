Summer workouts with the Central Lady Cats

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Summer workouts are in full swing and the Central Lady Cats have brought big numbers to their strength and conditioning workouts through the first two weeks.

Over one-hundred students have participated in one day alone, bringing athletes from a variety of sports such as girls basketball, softball, several girls soccer players, and volleyball.

For new Central Volleyball Head Coach Julie Williams, this is a great opportunity for her to get to know the kids and establish a relationship with them before the season begins in August.

“Just being able to meet your kids and to see them and just familiarizing yourself with the kids and the facilities, other coaches that you’re working with,” Williams said. That’s why I really think it’s important that they’ve allowed us to start working out.”

Williams was officially announced the new volleyball head coach by San Angelo Independent School District back in April, taking over for longtime coach, Connie Bozarth, who retired at the end of to 2019-2020 school year after 34 seasons.

