Statement from LSC on 2020 Fall Athletics

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents met via video conference on Friday to assess the status of 2020 Fall sports season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement is expected by July 27.

The LSC said they will “continue to monitor public health conditions along with local, state and NCAA guidelines to evaluate options for competition in the fall.”

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), which is considered the largest conference in NCAA Division II, announced on Wednesday that it has suspended all sports through the end of 2020.

Both the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) are the only other NCAA Division II conferences to cancel or postpone fall sports.

Stay with Concho Valley Homepage as more information is announced.

