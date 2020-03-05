Veribest High School — Team Scores

STATE BOUND: Lady Falcons soar to their first State Tournament in program history

VERIBEST– It’s been a historic season for the Veribest Lady Falcons, who advanced to the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament for the first time in program history this year. And they’ve done so with a very young, talented and resilient team.

The Lady Falcons (27-10) are under first year head coach Chris Schlicke, who came over from Wall after spending 8 seasons as an assistant coach with the Lady Hawks.

“I’ve had my eye on this group since I was at Wall,” Schlicke said. “They would come and play summer league games, and this group always had an interest in me if I ever wanted to be a head coach.”

Veribest will open the State Tournament against Nazareth (29-8) at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Swiftettes are the three-time defending state champions, and are making their 29th appearance in the State Tournament.

