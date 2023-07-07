SAN ANGELO, TX. — “We are doing six back handsprings to a back tuck and three back handsprings to a back tuck. On trampoline, we’re doing back layouts, back fulls, a lot of crazy stuff,” said gymnast Jocelyn Humphreys.

The competitive Rise team at Rise Gymnastics is in its third year competing in 2023. They have brought home 15 state championships, 8 regional championships and just returned from Tulsa, Oklahoma with a national championship, the fourth national championship in three years.

“Going to the meet and just being like a third-year gym and like, everyone just assumes that we’ve been around for so long and then whenever they ask us like how old we are, we’re like, oh, this is our third year, and it’s so cool getting to see everyone’s faces,” said gymnast Merilee Applewhite.

Rise Gymnastics competes under the discipline called TNT, which stands for tumbling and trampoline gymnastics. The athletes compete in power tumbling, Olympic trampoline and double mini trampoline. It is a discipline that has never been practiced in San Angelo.

“Half out on the double mini, a half out pike which is doubles and stuff like that. Then on trampoline, I did double full,” said gymnast Kreed Kirkland.

Ten athletes will compete in the level five through seven National Championships in West Palm Beach, Florida, July 28-30, and they hope to bring home a few more national titles.

“Definitely some more national championships. We are hoping to get a lot this year,” said Humphreys.

“Some of the people haven’t won nationals. I would really love to see them go and dominate that and then glorify the Lord. Honestly,” said Kirkland.

Along with growing in the sport, Rise Gymnastics hopes to spread the love of God through each competition.

“It is so important. It’s amazing that we do that. We pray every night, and it’s just amazing,” said gymnast Haevyn Trevino.

“No matter what happens in this gym, we are family like we’re for each other. Our biggest goal is to bless others. When we go to meets, Kevin Kirkland tells us we’re not there to win. We’re obviously going to do that, but we’re there to be a blessing towards others,” said Applewhite.