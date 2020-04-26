Shaping out 2020 for Belles Soccer

SAN ANGELO– There are still over four months to go until the regular season begins for Angelo State Soccer, but the Belles are eager for the season to begin after their 2020 schedule was released earlier this week.

The Belles will open up the season at home against Colorado Christian University at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4th. Then they will welcome in Colorado State Pueblo at noon on Sunday, September 6th.

Coming off a season finishing 12-5-2, 8-4-1 LSC, sixth in the Lone Star Conference, Head Coach Travis McCorkle said the team needs to learn from mistakes made in key games from last year as they enter the 2020 season.

“I think what we want to do is go into the season with a better mindset and more focused and I almost want to say with a little bit redemption,” McCorkle said. “Not redemption in the way most people would think of it, but we need to prove to everybody in the conference. It’s just too many hiccups, too many moments.”

But looking ahead to this upcoming season, Coach McCorkle says their defense will be huge for their success this year.

“We gave up a decent number of goals, but I really feel like that is the strength moving forward because we have so many girls that can play there.”

For their full schedule, visit Angelosports.com

