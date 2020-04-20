Scott Richardson encourages Christoval community to ‘connect and grow together’

CHRISTOVAL–Spring athletics are special at Christoval ISD because it gives the chance for talented athletes to shine in several sports, bringing people together. But when the UIL announced the cancellation of all remaining spring activities for the 2019-2020 school year, it was difficult news for Christoval and every high school in Texas.

Scott Richardson, Christoval ISD Athletic Director, did say there is a positive to come from these difficult times, and continues to encourage the community and athletes to stay together and grow.

“There is life beyond sports,” Richardson said. “It’s kind of re-centered me on what life is really about and I hope it’s doing the same for our kids and our communities. That doesn’t mean sports don’t matter. I think they play a big part in our society and our communities. And I think we realize how much we love them when it’s taken away.”

