SAN ANGELO, TX— “We want to have more opportunities for those who couldn’t make select ball teams or can’t afford it, to have a league that everybody can be involved in,” said head coach Jason Sosa.

Jason Sosa and the owner of D-Bat, Isaac Saldivar, created the San Angelo Summer Softball League at D-Bat to give high school athletes an option to play softball over the summer. It’s a developmental league that focuses on providing reps and experience before their high school season in the spring, and anyone is welcome to join.

“You don’t necessarily have to be living in San Angelo ISD. We have Wall, TLCA, and we have Lakeview. We’d love to have Central out. We’d love to have all the other surrounding schools, like Ballinger or Miles, and I think that’ll happen once we develop. This is our first year. We’re going to take it slow. Make sure that everybody has a good time. Make sure schedules are right, and I think it will develop next year to a bigger league,” said Sosa.

Lauren Reyes joined the coaching staff after playing softball at Wall High School. She is giving back to the community by preparing the girls for the trials they will endure at the high school level.

“The girls I knew before were a part of my senior year. They made it so special. I couldn’t thank them enough so to be able to come back and help them in any way I can. I can’t explain it,” said the head coach of the Wall Summer League team Lauren Reyes.

With this being the league’s first year, many goals are to be reached. It starts with the work they put in on the field.

“If we could get more people to even look at Angelo State like they’re a great University. There’s so much competition, and that’s what we want to do. We want to grow so that more coaches are looking at San Angelo, even division one schools looking at San Angelo. We’d love to turn this into a hotbed of division one softball recruits,” said Sosa.

Games will start July 6 for the athletes, and along with the fundamentals, mental toughness is something this league works on developing.

“We must be on the same page during game times and just, you know, pick yourself up. You got to have short-term memory in this game. You have to,” said Reyes.

Contact jason.p.sosa@gmail.com for more information on the league.