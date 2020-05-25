San Angelo Stadium updating turf and track

San Angelo Stadium turf update, May 22nd, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Stadium is getting a new track and turf for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The renovations began early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, break ground in late March. The project is expected to be completed in July.

The turf will have a new design, with ‘San Angelo ISD’ inked on both end zones. The Central and Lake View logos will be in each end zones as well. ‘San Angelo Stadium’ will be written at the 50-yard line.



San Angelo Stadium old turf (left) and the brand new turf (right).

Drone footage captured by Ken Grimm.

