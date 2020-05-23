San Angelo Stadium lights up for 2020 seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas– On Friday night from 9:00-10:00 p.m. San Angelo Stadium shined their lights as a symbol of hope and to honor the seniors of San Angelo ISD.

The jumbo tron also featured various pictures of students from Lake View and Central High School, recognizing the seniors and their seasons that were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

