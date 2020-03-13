San Angelo Relays Canceled

SAN ANGELO– San Angelo Independent School District announced that the annual San Angelo Relays, slated for March 20th-21st, have been canceled this year. The relays have been canceled because of the growing concerns of COVID-19 and travel arrangements.

The San Angelo Relays brings competition from all across the state, and this would’ve been the 62nd running of the relays. 86 schools competed in 2019, from 1A to 6A both boys and girls.

The announcement was first made via twitter from San Angelo ISD Assistant Director of Athletics, Mark Baker.

