San Angelo host 15th Drag Boat Race Showdown

SAN ANGELO– Dozens of drag boat racers and drag boat racing fans were at lake Nasworthy this weekend for the 15th annual showdown in San Angelo. The Drag Boat Race Showdown is an event a part of the Southern Drag Boat Association’s race schedule that includes racers from across the country.
Contestants start from Spring Creek Marina on Fisherman’s Road and for the first time in two years, spectators are able to experience it all in person.
Southern Drag Boat Association announcer Colton Jordan says the San Angelo community is what makes these races so special.
Here are the top finishers for each race bracket:
Class: TFH – TOP FUEL HYDRO
311S (1) Robbins, Mike
4.3001, 131.2588 (0.6031)
Class: TAH – TOP ALCOHOL HYDRO
881 (2) Logan, Marty
6.6757, 114.3617 (0.1037)
Class: TAF – TOP ALCOHOL FLAT/TOP FUEL JET
339 Scarlata, Tonuy
5.2082, 155.8338 (0.3840)
Class: PM – PROMOD
115S Lempar, Greg
5.6090, 159.3503 (0.2063)
Class: PO – PRO OUTLAW
851 Bean, Chris
5.3398, 171.3231 (0.0776)
Class: PCF – PRO COMP FLAT
434 Goff, G.w.
6.7269, 119.6225 (0.1137
Class: PJ – PRO JET
331 (1) Ortiz, Tim
3.7699, 132.5197 (0.1939)
Class: QE – QUICK ELIMINATOR
392 Hardwick, Jerry
6.0118, 131.8058 (0.2082)
Class: PE – PRO ELIMINATOR
602 Riley, Brent
8.2232, 84.0133 (0.4536)
Class: ME – MODIFIED ELIMINATOR
517 James Jr., Jesse
8.1200, 91.1555 (0.0001)
Class: TE – TOP ELIMINATOR
433 Goff, George
6.9721, 108.1690 (0.0814)
Class: SE – STOCK ELIMINATOR
255 Janecek, Cade
9.0670, 84.0864 (0.2656)
Class: PWC – PERSONEL WATERCRAFT 1
269 Smith, Jody
13.5644, 52.5517 (0.2153)