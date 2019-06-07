Resilient Hawks punch ticket to 3A State Championship

The Wall Hawks (38-1) punched their ticket to the 3A State Championship in walk-off fashion after outlasting the Kirbyville Wildcats (33-8-1) 5-4 in a nine-inning thriller on Friday at Dell Diamond.

It’s been next man up all season for the number one ranked Hawks and Friday’s game proved no different. With two runners on base and two outs on the scoreboard, senior right fielder Gage Weishuhn slapped a pitch right back up the middle, which brought home junior Caleb Heuertz for the game-winning run.

Weishuhn’s clutch hit and senior Ryan Gully’s strong performance on the mound were x-factors for the Hawks in Friday’s win. Weishuhn’s lone hit of the day won the game for Wall and Gully came on for relief of Heuertz in the fifth inning and was locked in.

Gully struck out 10 batters over four innings pitched and allowed zero runs on three hits. The Wildcats led 4-3 in the top of the sixth when head coach Jason Schniers made the move to Gully and Kirbyville’s offense stalled once the senior touched the mound.

Wall is making its second-ever appearance in the 3A State Championship game on Saturday and will face the winner of Blanco and Van Alstyne. First pitch is set for 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.