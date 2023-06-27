SAN ANGELO, TX— “That’s what we were going there planning on doing. We got the job done, and it was good. It was good for this program and us kids,” said senior quarterback Hayven Book.

The Miles Bulldogs had one goal in mind at the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament in College Station, and that was to repeat last year’s title. The Bulldogs went undefeated in the pool stage, ending with a 22-20 victory over Poth to capture back-to-back state championships.

“I know the X’s and O’s and what they do. They can execute that stuff, but I thought the mental toughness, enduring the heat, and having to play eight games in two days showed a lot to me than anything,” said head coach Jason Wilhelm.

Miles built momentum off last year’s 7-on-7 state title finishing the season 8-3, averaging 55 points a game. With another state title, the athletes gain new confidence heading into the 2023-2024 football season.

“It gives us a lot of confidence in our offense. Our offense is explosive and crazy. It was great last year and will be even better this year,” said junior wide receiver Cooper Ellison.

“It bolsters our morale and shows us we can achieve more than we think,” said junior slot receiver Keagen Walz.

As the team prepares for the upcoming football season, the athletes look to improve and chase another goal.

“These kids stepped up, and they wanted to be here, and it’s just going to be great for us and this program,” said Book.

“They just have the determination to want to win, and I think that’s what we are looking to build on this next school year is maybe getting over that playoff hump or whatever it is for us and learning to win those kinds of ball games and see how far we can go,” said Wilhelm.