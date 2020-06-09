Reliving Wall’s historic 2019 championship season

ROUND ROCK, Texas– The Wall Hawks made history in 2019, winning their first State Title in baseball, finishing with a 39-1 record and ranked No. 1 in 3A in Texas.

It was their second time advancing to the State Tournament at Dell Diamond, with their previous appearance being in 2017. The Hawks lost to Nacogdoches Central Heights in the State Championship game, 10-0 in five innings.

Fast forward to 2019, Wall comes into the State Tournament with a 37-1 record and a State Semifinal battle with the Kirbyville Wildcats (33-7-1). The Hawks won in nine innings, 5-4.

Wall and Blanco faced off in the 3A State Title game, and the Hawks came out victorious 2-1 to capture their first State trophy in baseball.

