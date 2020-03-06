RECAP: No. 6 Mason falls to No. 12 Muenster in state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO– The No. 6 Mason Cowgirls lost to No. 12 Muenster in the 2A State Semifinals, 43-34 on Friday. The Lady Hornets advance to the state championship game against Gruver at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Mason (33-5) was led by Lauren Olson in points with 14. McKenzie Cano scored 13 for the Cowgirls. Muenster (36-4) limited Mason to just three points in the second quarter and four points in the third quarter.

“We did let them get a few good looks on their threes,” Mason Head Coach Jeff Guice said. “We got some stops where we didn’t get rebounds, and we get them to miss a shot and we didn’t get a rebound or two. That hurt us there in the end of the third quarter, end of the fourth quarter.”

The Cowgirls will graduate just two seniors and are very confident they will return to the state tournament next season.

“Hopefully since we have a lot of us back, we can trend our new ones and hop right in and progress as a team,” Sophomore Guard Tristin Keller said. “We want to be peaking at State, and hopefully come back next year and make it to the finals.”

More Stories for you

• ASU’s Seginowich named LSC Hitter of the Week

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State catcher, Nick Seginowich is named the hitter of the week for the Lone Star Conference. The…

• WATCH LIVE: Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship tips off with women’s quarterfinals

FRISCO (Nexstar) — The Lone Star Women’s Basketball Championship tips off from The Comerica Cente…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Historic season ends in state semifinals for No. 23 Lady Falcons

SAN ANTONIO– The No. 23 Veribest Lady Falcons lost to No. 1 Nazareth 43-23 in the 1A UIL Basketball State Semifinals…

• STATE BOUND: Lady Falcons soar to their first State Tournament in program history

VERIBEST– It’s been a historic season for the Veribest Lady Falcons, who advanced to the UIL Girls Basketball State…

• Sterling City wins thriller against Eden for first regional tournament appearance since 1999

BRONTE — Sterling City battled until the very end of its Class 1A regional quarterfinal matchup against Eden and…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles knock off Midwestern St. in round 1 of LSC’s

SAN ANGELO- 6-seed Angelo State Belles knock off 11-seed Midwestern State in round one of the Lone Star Conference…