SAN ANGELO, TX. — Going into Monday, the biggest question for the Angelo State’s women soccer team wouldn’t be a matter of if they were going to hear their named called for the NCAA Tournament, it was a matter of where they would be going.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening, the Belles found out they would be in #3 seed in the South Central Regional, and have to travel to Golden, Colorado for their first round match against the #6 seed University of Colorado-Colorado Springs out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Friday at 2 p.m. CT.

“This is what we have been working for all season. this is what we worked so hard for in the entire preseason and getting those wins in for those preseason non-conference so its really just getting the fruits of our labor and then you get to enjoy it when you get there,” said senior Midfielder Mia Czarnecki.

“Over the last 15 years, ASU had never been in the tournament so the fact that we are getting into it more regularly now speaks to the effort the girls are putting in at practice, speaks to the effort to a lot of different things that take us to get there but I’m happy for the girls and I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Belles head coach Travis McCorkle.

The winner of the first-round match will then move on to play No. 2 seed Colorado School of Mines on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Golden, Colo. for the second round match at 2 p.m. CT.