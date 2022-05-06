SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State baseball would begin it’s quest of back-to-back Lone Star Conference tournament championships on the right foot, taking the opener against St. Mary’s 15-5.

The Rams would get off to a fast start Friday evening, scoring three runs in the first, third, fifth and seventh, and got stellar pitching for Ben Elder who went six innings, allowing just one run and struck out seven Rattler batters.

Angelo State can close out the series tomorrow afternoon, first pitch of game two is set for 4 p.m.