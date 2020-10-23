Rams set for round two against Buffs

SAN ANGELO, Texas–Angelo State Football will travel to Canyon on Saturday to play West Texas A&M for the second time this season. The Rams beat the Buffaloes on September 26th 21-10 to kick off their season at LeGrand Stadium.

The Rams (1-1) are coming off a loss to Stephen F. Austin on the road. The Buffs (1-2) last played on October 3rd against the Lumberjacks on the road and lost 6-34.

Kick off is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

