SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State baseball advanced to the NCAA Division II Baseball South Central Super Regional, after a game three victory over Texas A&M Kingsville 14-2.

Angelo State would get off to a fast start leading 10-0 in the fifth inning, before the Javelinas scored their first run. Koby Kelton led the Rams with four runs batted in, while Tripp Clark added two, while three others each had a run batted in.

On the mound, Carson Childers would go seven strong, giving up just one run and striking out four.

The Rams will face the Mavericks in a best of three series beginning on Friday, May 27 with times to be determined.