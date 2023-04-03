SAN ANGELO, TX— For the first time in two years, the Angelo State baseball team is ranked number one in the latest Collegiate Baseball Poll announced Monday morning.

The Rams, who were off this past weekend, saw the previous number one and two teams in the country drop their series’ over the weekend, catapulting them to the top spot in Division II college baseball.

“It’s great to have it written down, have it said out loud, but we have been feeling this way since the fall. I mean it’s just great to see it but the biggest thing for us is we want to keep proving it day in and day out but it is great to look back on it and say we deserve that and we work hard and we are going to keep doing so to keep that,” said Rams junior pitcher Austin Teel.

For a full list of the rankings, click here.

The Rams return to action Thursday, April 6th at home against Texas A&M International. The first pitch on Thursday is set for 6:30 p.m. at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium.