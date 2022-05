SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State baseball team inched one step closer to back-to-back Lone Star Conference Tournament championships defeating West Texas A&M Friday 14-4.

The bats would remain red hot for the Rams, collecting 13 hits for 14 runs, and got another great start from the pitching staff, only allowing four hits.

Angelo State now advances to the LSC Championship game tomorrow afternoon at 1p.m.