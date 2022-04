SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the second time this season, Angelo State baseball’s Aaron Munson has been named Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week for his performance on Saturday against St. Edward’s.

Munson, earned a complete-game shutout in the 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon that saw him strike out six Hilltoppers, allow no runs, and just three hits.

Angelo State is back home this weekend for a top 15 showdown against West Texas A&M.