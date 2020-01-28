Rams not hanging heads after splitting week against No. 6 St. Edward’s, St. Mary’s

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to No. 6 St. Edward’s with an 80-73 win over the St. Mary’s Rattlers on Saturday at the Junell Center.

“The first thing I take away from it is that I think we can play with anybody in the conference,” Rams head coach Cinco Boone said. “We wanted to go 2-0, but it’s always good to get a split and we’re looking forward to this week on the road now.”

Angelo State (12-4, 8-4) will hit the road to Tyler on Thursday for a Lone Star Conference game against UT Tyler (6-12, 3-10). Tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.

