SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2021 was a historic season for Angelo State football. 11 wins, the most since 1989 and a trip to the third round of the NCAA tournament for just the second time in program history, but now it’s time to make more history in 2022.

“We had a great season last year, there is a lot to build off of but we really have nothing to show for it. We didn’t win the conference, we didn’t win a National Championship so really it’s building off the success of the end of last year and really finding something to show for it,” said quarterback Zach Bronkhorst.

The Rams, just like every team lost some great talent last year, but also bring back quite a bit including preseason offensive player of the year in the Lone Star Conference, Nate Omayebu.

“We are counting on people right away to come in and play. The freshmen are learning so many different things these next couple of weeks through camp, but the leadership provided by those who have been through it the last couple of years at Angelo State has been nothing short of amazing and they are going to continue to do that,” said head coach Jeff Girsch.

The leadership they will need, as the Rams were picked as the preseason favorite to win the Lone Star Conference once play kicks off later this year

“They are projections. We have to go out and execute and do great things like we have done and what we have been used to doing these last couple of years so I’m just excited for the challenge and the kids are too,” said Girsch.

A challenge they will face right away opening night against Chadron State and then a re-match with quarterfinal opponent from last year, Colorado School of Mines

“The more wins you get in D2 especially against competition like Chadron State and Mines it builds our resume for the end of the year so it’s big for us to come out strong and execute on a high level right from the beginning,” said Bronkhorst.