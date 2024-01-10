SAN ANGELO, TX— Following their victorious Division II 2023 National Championship, the Angelo State Rams baseball team returned to Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium Wednesday for the first practice of 2024.

The Ram’s record-breaking 2023 season was guided by the slogan, “Why Not Us,” and now a new slogan has been instilled, “Come and Take It”.

“They have been on their own for seven weeks, so they got to come in, and we do have to hit the ground running because we just don’t have much time. It goes pretty fast, but hopefully, our guys came in ready to go and do that and start basic and try to add to that and improve each day,” said head coach Kevin Brooks.

“We’ve always had that winning culture. We’ve always been good, and everyone wants to beat us. Nothing changes there. We got the trophy last year, but that’s in the past, but it is time to get it this year again,” said Rams infielder Austin Beck.

Angelo State begins the season in Portales, New Mexico, to face Eastern New Mexico on February 2nd.