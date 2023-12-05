SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State baseball head coach Kevin Brooks has been named the 2023 Skip Bertman Coach of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.

Brooks, who has been the head coach of the Rams since the program started back in 2005 guided the Rams to a 56-9 overall record in 2023, setting the program and Lone Star Conference record for wins in a season on their way to their first Division II National Championship title.

The Skip Bertman Award rounds out a year of accolades from Brooks’ peers and other leaders in college baseball. He was also named as the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC.

The award is named for legendary Louisiana State head coach and National College Baseball Hall of Famer Skip Bertman, who coached the Tigers from 1984 to 2001.

Brooks was selected by a national committee of active and retired coaches from all levels of college baseball. The Bertman Award recognizes coaches at every level of college baseball.