SAN ANGELO, TX. — The postseason accolades continue to roll in for the National Champion Angelo State baseball team, as head coach Kevin Brooks, and starting pitcher Kade Bragg received national honors.

Bragg was named the ABCA/Rawlings 2023 Division II Pitcher of the Year after leading Division II in victories with a 15-1 overall record and in ERA at 1.20 through 104 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed only 14 earned runs all season and struck out 124 batters.

Bragg set the Lone Star Conference record in wins in a season and ranks third in ASU program history in strikeouts in a season as he helped the Rams to their first national title.

Bragg has been named DII Pitcher of the Year by all three main organizations along with the NCBWA and the D2CCA to earn his third honor.

Brooks was named the ABCA/ATEC 2023 NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year after wrapping up his 19th season at Angelo State with a National Championship.

Brooks helped the Rams to a 56-9 overall record while setting both the program and Lone Star Conference records for wins in a season while leading the Rams to their first-ever national title. Surpassing 700 career wins this season, Brooks holds a 742-333 overall record at ASU with a winning percentage of .690 which ranks 10th among active coaches in Division II.

The 2023 ABCA/ATEC National Coaches of the Year will be honored at the 2024 ABCA Convention in Dallas on the main clinic stage on Friday, January 5 before the start of clinics.