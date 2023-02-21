SAN ANGELO, TX. — A program rich with history, Angelo State baseball’s Jordan Williams set the all-time career hit record, breaking the previous record of 244 previously held by Nick Novak.

Williams, a graduate student, in his sixth year for the Rams picked up eight hits over the weekend against UT Permian Basin, bringing the new total hit record Williams has to 250 and counting.

“It was pretty cool, I won’t lie. It’s not really something you think about as you play or come on campus but when you are told that’s happened obviously at a place like this with such great players it’s obviously a cool deal so I am honored as it’s really cool,” said Williams.

Williams on breaking Novak’s hitting record: “He’s one of my best friends and he has taught me so much about the game it’s cool to be up there with him and he’s a great player and he has set the way for what this place is and it’s very cool and very honoring.”