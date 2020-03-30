Rams Head Coach Jeff Girsch: ‘There is some silver lining in this’

SAN ANGELO–Since the spring season for Angelo State Athletics came to a halt due to COVID-19, it’s been a major adjustment for the coaches and athletes. But Ram Football Head Coach Jeff Girsch did say there is a silver lining because of this.

“I’m sitting down my two daughters to learn some football because we do watch film,” Girsch said. “As coaches, we don’t get to with our families a lot. You got to make time for it. Right now, god’s given us time to do that, and we are going to take advantage of it.”

The Rams did manage to practice five times during spring ball before officially canceling the remaining practices and their spring game.

They will open up the 2020 season at home against Colorado School of Mines at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at LeGrand Stadium.

