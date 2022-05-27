SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was a back and forth game Friday night in game one of the South Central Super Regional, that saw Colorado Mesa score five in the ninth to stun Angelo State 12-8.

The Rams would get off to a hot start in this one, scoring three in the home half of the first inning, but from then on it would be the two teams trading leads with one another.

Angelo State would score three in the bottom of the eighth to take a 8-7 lead, but the Mavericks would score five in the ninth to take game one of this best-of-three series.

Angelo State and Colorado Mesa continue their series Saturday at 3 p.m.