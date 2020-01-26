Rams Baseball welcomes back former players for Alumni Game

SAN ANGELO– More than 30 former Angelo State Rams returned to the baseball field on Saturday for their annual Alumni game.

Players dating back to their 2005 squad, to recent graduates, and those that helped lead the Rams to their three College World Series appearances showed out for a fun afternoon.

The Rams will open up the 2020 season against Eastern New Mexico at 3:00 p.m. on January 31st at home.

