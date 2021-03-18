SAN ANGELO — The No. 24 ranked Angelo State softball team is looking to continue its winning ways ahead of two doubleheaders against Lone Star Conference foes.
The Rambelles (12-7, 4-4 in LSC) have caught fire winning three of their past four games. Freshman Madison Fernandez has played a pivot role, in an offense scoring over 13 runs per game during that span.
Hear from Fernandez and sophomore infielder Ashlyn Lerman about the team’s success in the video above.
Rambelles hope hot-hitting continues in homestand
SAN ANGELO — The No. 24 ranked Angelo State softball team is looking to continue its winning ways ahead of two doubleheaders against Lone Star Conference foes.