Rambelles hope hot-hitting continues in homestand

SAN ANGELO — The No. 24 ranked Angelo State softball team is looking to continue its winning ways ahead of two doubleheaders against Lone Star Conference foes.

The Rambelles (12-7, 4-4 in LSC) have caught fire winning three of their past four games. Freshman Madison Fernandez has played a pivot role, in an offense scoring over 13 runs per game during that span.

Hear from Fernandez and sophomore infielder Ashlyn Lerman about the team’s success in the video above.

