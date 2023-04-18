SAN ANGELO, TX. — There’s been no shortage of historic teams and players for both the Angelo State softball and baseball team during their times of existence, but some new names are ready to add to the record books for both.

Over the weekend, Rambelles’ second basemen Ashlyn Lerma, who earlier this season became just the third ASU softball player in program history to swipe 100 bases in a season, tied the single-season stolen base record with 58th tying Alexis Wing.

“What Ashlyn Lerma is doing at the top of the lineup is phenomenal. Kudos to her for tying the single-season stolen base record Sunday Alexis Wing was an amazing player and to be in the same category as Alexis Wing is something that Ashlyn should be very proud of and hopefully she can break a record this weekend,” said Rambelles head coach Travis Scott.

Also over the weekend, the top-ranked Rams tied two pitching records in Kingsville, as starting pitcher Kade Bragg tied Trent Baker for the most shutouts in a season with three, and the Rams pitching staff also tied a record dating back to 2012 with the most shutouts in a season with eight.

“I think it just shows the hard work that we put in during the offseason and what we needed to work on from last year because last year we struggled pitching wise and the coaches went out and grab these new pitchers that have done their job and it’s just awesome to watch them work,” said Rams starting pitcher Aaron Munson.