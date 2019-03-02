Local Sports

Rambelles aim to end four-game skid

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 02:49 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 07:20 AM CST

San Angelo, TX - March 1, 2019 — Angelo State Softball will welcome in Texas Woman's Friday night.

The Rambelles are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak. Following the game, there will be a fireworks show at Mayer Field.

