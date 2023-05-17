SAN ANGELO, TX. — The journey to Cary begins Thursday for the Angelo State baseball team, who is tied atop the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll as they get set to host the South Central Regional as the number one seed.

Joining the Rams this weekend is fourth-seeded and Lone Star Conference foe UT Tyler, and fifth-seeded MSU Denver out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

THREE-PEAT IS OH SO SWEET

Angelo State received the automatic bid to the regional tournament last weekend after claiming their third straight LSC Tournament Title. In their three victories over St. Edward’s and Lubbock Christian, the Rams outscored their opponents 35-11, including a 14-4 victory over the Chaps in the title game.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

SCOUTING THE RAMS

The Rams begin South Central Regional action as the top seed in the region, with a 47-8 overall record, and winners of six straight.

At the plate, Angelo State is led by Jacob Guerrero who is hitting .449 to date, with a team-leading 22 doubles. Tripp Clark leads the Rams in home runs with nine, and RBIs with 58.

Around the country, ASU holds the third-best batting average at .349, while being hit by a pitch 142 which tops Division II. The Rams are ranked second in on-base percentage at .464 and have scored 532 runs, fourth in DII.

On the mound, Angelo State is led by Kade Bragg who has 12 wins on the season, tied for first in DII, while suffering just one loss and leads Division II pitchers with a 1.21 ERA.

As a pitching staff, the Rams have the seventh-lowest ERA in the country, allowing just under four runs per game.

SCOUTING THE PATRIOTS

The UT Tyler Patriots enter the weekend with a 37-17 overall record, as the four-seed for the 2023 South Central Region.

At the plate, UT Tyler is led by Jordan Gochenour who is hitting .405 this season, with a team-leading 18 doubles. Austin Ochoa leads the Patriots with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. As a team, Tyler enters the weekend with the fourth-highest team batting average at .348.

On the mound, the Patriots Miles Clack has a team-leading seven wins on the season, with 56 strikeouts on the season in 60.1 innings pitched. Tyler’s Dylan Blomquist enters the weekend with a 6-1 record, also with 56 strikeouts in 68.2 innings.

SCOUTING THE ROADRUNNERS

The MSU Denver Roadrunners enter the weekend with a 42-12 overall record, as the five-seed for the 2023 South Central Region.

In the batter’s box, the Roadrunners are led by Tanner Garner who enters the weekend with a .459 average, and Jake Williams, the Division II leader with 85 RBIs, while also hitting a team-leading 20 long balls. As a team, MSU Denver enters the weekend with the second-highest team batting average at .363.

On the mound, the Roadrunners have a pair of nine-win hurlers in Jack Slominski and Andrews Hayes. Slominski is in a tie for team ERA with Reichle Arcilise at 5.24, who also leads the team in strikeouts with 70 on the season.

FEELING SUPER

The winner of this three-team, double-elimination event moves on to play a best-of-three series next weekend against the winner of the three-team affair hosted by Colorado Mesa which also includes St. Edward’s and Lubbock Christian.