SAN ANGELO, TX. — The top-seeded Angelo State baseball team opens up Lone Star Conference tournament action Friday with a best-of-three series against eighth-seeded Eastern New Mexico.

GAME TIMES

Game 1: Friday, May 5th, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 7th, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

SERIES HISTORY

The Rams and Greyhounds have met 85 times leading up to their series this weekend, with ASU holding a substantial 65-20 lead in the all-time series.

Angelo State has won 18 straight games against Eastern New Mexico, including a four-game sweep at the beginning of the year against the Greyhounds, outscoring them 39-6.

SCOUTING THE RAMS

Angelo State comes into the weekend series second in batting behind UT Tyler and first in pitching and fielding stats. In Division II, the Rams hold the fourth-best batting average in the country, seventh in ERA, and are the top fielding team in the country.

At the plate, ASU is led by Jacob Guerrero, who is hitting .414 on the season with 67 base hits, while Tripp Clark leads the Rams with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

Around the country, the Rams have been hit by a pitch 122 times this season, second most in DII, have scored the seventh most runs with 475, and have stolen the fourth most bases with 157.

On the mound, ASU is led by one of the best pitchers in the conference and country in Kade Bragg, with an 11-1 record, a Division II best 1.11 ERA, and 93 strikeouts in 72.2 innings of work.

As a whole, the Rams pitching staff is sixth in Division II in strikeouts per nine innings, averaging 10.3, and ranks second in the country with nine shutouts.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS

Eastern New Mexico finished the 2023 regular season with a 23-26 record, finishing eighth in the conference with a 21-26 record in LSC play. The Greyhounds have the fifth-best batting average in the conference and a team ERA of 9.10 which is 12th in the LSC.

At the plate, Demetrio Archuleta leads ENMU with a .371 batting average, while Jonatan Clough has driven in the second-most runs with 66 RBIs.

On the mound, Julian Lopez leads the Greyhounds with a 5-2 overall record in 53 1/3 innings, while Ruger Bravo leads the team in strikeouts with 65.

DIVISION II RANKINGS

Angelo State baseball remained at number two in the latest NCBWA Division II Top 25 poll and was fourth in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll for the week of May 4th.

TOP OF THE REGION

The first South Central Regional rankings came out Wednesday and saw the Rams occupy the top spot in the region, with Colorado Mesa and St. Edward’s rounding out the top three. The top six teams from the region qualify for the NCAA South Central Regional tournament that begins May 18th.