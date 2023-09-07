SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the fourth time in the past two seasons, Angelo State football will do battle on the gridiron with regional rival Colorado School of Mines.

The fourth-ranked Rams begin the 2023 home portion of the schedule Saturday night at 6 p.m. at LeGrand Stadium when the second-ranked Orediggers make their second trip ever to San Angelo.

The Rams come into this match-up following a 38-14 road victory a week ago on the road against West Alabama. After trailing 14-10 at the half, ASU would score 28 points to pick up their first win of the season.

Gerald Gardner threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in an ASU jersey, while former Christoval Cougar Brayden Wilcox broke the game open in the third quarter with a 77-yard touchdown run.

The Orediggers also opened the 2023 season with a victory, topping previously No. 3 Grand Valley State (MI) 31-28 thanks to a late field goal.

Oredigger quarterback John Matocha, the 2022 Harlin Hill Award winner tossed for 327 yards, and two touchdowns while Landon Walker and Noah Roper combined for 180 rushing yards and Max McLeod caught 11 passes for 157 yards a week ago.