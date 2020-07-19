Pitchers, Catchers Summer Blast offers softball instruction from top area talent

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Around 40 girls took part in the 2020 Pitchers and Catchers Summer Blast Saturday morning at the Texas Bank Sports Complex.

The camp, organized by Hardwork Pays Off (HWPO) and AP Athletics, focused on high-level pitching and catching instruction and the event was led by four instructors– two pitching and two catching.

Former Angelo State catcher turned graduate assistant Taegan Kirk and former Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian standout Adriana Perez led the drills for the catchers.

Perez has been active with the Mexican National Team in several international tournaments.

Angelo State freshman pitcher Genisis Armendariz and Grape Creek head softball coach Cara Thiel instructed the pitchers.

A handful of social distancing guidelines were in place to ensure safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp was divided into three sessions (10U, 12U and 14U) with each session having no more than 16 kids, spectators were required to wear masks and individuals were six-feet apart when training.

HWPO and AP Athletics are working to bring more camps to San Angelo in the future to give families a local training option rather than having to travel to a metroplex city.

