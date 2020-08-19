Paint Rock working to build off last season with younger squad

PAINT ROCK, Texas — The Paint Rock Indians are entering year two of the Jeremy Wooten era and last season the program saw improvement right away under his leadership. The Indians went from a winless 2018 record to 3-7 overall last year.

“It’s just changing,” senior running back Cody Strickland said. “Last year, nobody wanted to play, win a few games last year, show out, show that we’re actually becoming a family and more people want to play. We’re just getting stronger.”

Now, they want to build off that, but it could be met with some challenges. Seven of the team’s 14 players have never played high school football before and the Indians will be without their top rusher from last season.

“We’re losing about 4,000 yards and about 39 touchdowns so that’s going to be hard to replace and we’re young,” Wooten said. “Of those 14 that I have out there, I have four freshmen and three sophomores that have never player high school football before.”

Paint Rock is set to open the season on Aug. 28 on the road against Lohn. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

