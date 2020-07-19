Over 40 campers participate in ASU Elite Camp

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Angelo State Soccer’s Elite Camp kicked off on Saturday at the ASU Soccer Field. This year’s camp brought over 40 campers from all over Texas for an opportunity to learn a variety of aspects of the game from current ASU players and coaches.

The Elite Camp runs through Sunday and also offers participants the chance to tour the campus and a question and answer session with Angelo State players.

More Stories for you

• Pitchers, Catchers Summer Blast offers softball instruction from top area talent

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Around 40 girls took part in the 2020 Pitchers and Catchers Summer Blast Saturday morning at the T…

• Former Bobcat, Howard named to Preseason All-Big 12 team

SAN ANGELO — Former Central standout, Eli Howard has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Last season, the…

• Statement from LSC on 2020 Fall Athletics

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents met via video conference on Friday to assess the s…

• Geraldo Bueno welcomed as new Lake View Baseball Head Coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Lake View High School announced that Geraldo Bueno will be the new head baseball coach. The…

• ASU’s Parker nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State volleyball’s Meghan Parker has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year…

• 179 Angelo State student-athletes make LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced that 2,667 student-athletes have been recognized for their a…