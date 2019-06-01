Osakue named LSC Female Field Athlete of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Junior thrower Daisy Osakue earned Lone Stare Conference Female Field Athlete of the Year after a dominating season for the Angelo State Belles track and field team.

Osakue repeated as National Champion in discus at the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championship, resetting her own record in the process. The junior thrower will now prepare for the World Championships where she'll be representing Italy in the discus throw.