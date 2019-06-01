Local Sports

Osakue named LSC Female Field Athlete of the Year

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:02 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Junior thrower Daisy Osakue earned Lone Stare Conference Female Field Athlete of the Year after a dominating season for the Angelo State Belles track and field team.

Osakue repeated as National Champion in discus at the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championship, resetting her own record in the process. The junior thrower will now prepare for the World Championships where she'll be representing Italy in the discus throw. 

The World Championships are set to begin in September.

