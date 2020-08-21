Olfen giving second chances with creation of varsity athletics

ROWENA, Texas — Olfen ISD has existed for over 100 years, but have never competed in varsity athletics.

Until now.

The Mustangs introduced football on the junior varsity level last season and were aligned to District 6-1 Div. II in February. The placement into a UIL district marks the beginning of varsity football for Olfen and head coach/athletic director Travis Tennison wants to make the program feared.

“Talk to some of the kids here and say the name ‘Water Valley’ and it’s associated with winning,” Tennison said. “You say the name ‘Olfen’ and it’s ‘Where’s that at?’ and we want to change that so you know where it’s at. It’s out here in Rowena, in the country, and if you come out here you’re going to get everything that you want. That’s what we want to do with this mustang.”

Olfen tapped Tennison, a Houston native, to be its first athletic director and head football coach. Tennison said Olfen is special and its kids are even better.

“It’s an honor and I tell them all the time,” Tennison said. “For me to be around them, to be here. Now Understand you come out here you’re like ‘it’s pretty county’ and it is, but the kids we have here, they’re awesome kids and they want to learn. They want to get better.”

The Mustangs start the season at home against Mullin on Aug. 28. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

